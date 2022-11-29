Maryellen Tuttle (November 10, 1945 – November 27, 2022)

Maryellen Tuttle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River. Wyoming for 42 years and former resident of Sunset, Utah.

She was born November 10, 1945 in Ogden, Utah; the daughter of Sterling Barnes and Thelma Wade.

Mrs. Tuttle attended Schools in both Ogden and Clearfield, Utah. She was a 1963 graduate of Clearfield High School. She received her cosmetology and beautician certificate from Painter’s Beauty College.

She married Norman Tuttle June 3, 1965 in Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mrs. Tuttle is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She belonged to the First Ward.

She enjoyed being an artist; children; her daycare center; home improvement shows; being mechanically inclined; and loved people.

Survivors include her husband Norman Tuttle of Green River, Wyoming; three sons, Allen Tuttle and wife Dawn of Green River, Wyoming, Kevin Tuttle and wife Shelly of Spring Creek, Nevada, Joseph Tuttle and wife Scarlett of Elko, Nevada; two daughters, Heather Booth and husband Jim of Spring Creek, Nevada, Marianne Stacey and husband Rod of Green River, Wyoming; two brothers, Joseph Barnes and wife Donna of Monroe, Louisiana, Bruce Barnes and wife Jolynne of West Haven, Utah; one sister, Nancy Kelley and husband Bill of Sunset, Utah; two sisters-in-law, Marsha Tuttle of Centerville, Utah, Debbie Barnes of North Ogden, Utah; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Jim Barnes; one niece, Cindy Reinhart; one brother-in-law, Mike Tuttle.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and I\interment will be in the Rivervew Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com