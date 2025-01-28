Masen Werkele Receives Scotty Scott Outstanding Citizen Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Masen Werkele has been honored as the Wyoming 4A recipient of the Scotty Scott Outstanding Citizen Award, recognizing his exceptional commitment to community service, volunteerism, and leadership.

According to the award’s description, the Scotty Scott Outstanding Citizen Award celebrates student-athletes who display “tremendous service and volunteerism” within their schools and communities while maintaining high character and citizenship. Masen’s efforts have included a range of team and individual community service events, with countless hours devoted to supporting others and improving opportunities for those around him.

The award, funded by the Homer & Janet Scott Family Foundation, includes a $500 scholarship for post-high school endeavors and an additional $500 donation to a service organization or charity of the recipient’s choice. Winners also receive a trophy and are recognized in the Shrine Bowl game program, with an in-person ceremony at halftime during the game.

The award honors the legacy of Homer “Scotty” Scott Jr., a prominent advocate for youth athletics and community development in Wyoming. Born in 1935, Scotty Scott was an All-American football player who played for the Sheridan Broncs and later the University of Colorado. His career pivoted to community building, where he left a mark through business ventures, charitable giving, and unwavering support for youth sports and education.