Mason Blazovich Awarded Top Fundraiser for the 2018 Wyoming Down Syndrome Association Buddy Walk

Last Saturday, September 15, Mason Blazovich was awarded top fundraiser for the state at the 2018 Wyoming Down Syndrome Association Buddy Walk! He raised over $5,600, all from Sweetwater County individuals and businesses.

The walk and fundraiser is held in Laramie every year so everyone can celebrate those people with Down Syndrome and also enjoy a UW football game. WYDSA uses the money raised at the event to help fund their annual family conference (where families can network and get information from experts on how to help these unique individuals) and Buddy Boxes (gift boxes with important information sent to new babies born with Down Syndrome in our state).

A big thank you to: Tacotime, Sweetwater Fire Dist.#1, Trona Valley FCU, Hampton & Newman, MHSC, Wind River Vending, Simplot, Solvay, Commerce Bank, First Bank, United Steel Workers, Tire Den, JFC, The Radakovich Family, and everyone that supported “Mason Day”!