Master Plan Shows Rock Springs Fire Stations Need Updating

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will review the city’s Fire Department Master Plan which shows a need for facility updates at its meeting Tuesday night.

The Council will host an in-person regular meeting for the first time in two months at 7 pm in City Hall. Those who would like to attend are encouraged to wear a face covering due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations.

During the meeting, the Council will review the RSFD 2020 Master Plan. The process for this plan started in December 2019, when the RSFD retained Emergency Services Consulting International to conduct a master plan study. The plan assessed the community’s demographics, associated risks, current fire department operations and service delivery, and projected future population changes.

ESCI analysis showed the current fire stations and training facilities are dated and need significant capital improvements and repairs. The analysis also determined the current location of fire stations appears adequate to meet the current demand for service. But when looking toward the future, the high-density commercial and residential areas west of Interstate 80, combined with significant undeveloped residential land, indicate the potential future need for a fire station west of I-80.

ESCI also looked at the city’s population, poverty levels, the financial stability of the county, the current ambulance service, and the fire department’s strategic plans. ESCI’s study also showed the fire department doesn’t have a capital improvement plan for upgrading or replacing fire stations or a schedule for staff to have scheduled and unscheduled leave time.

As a result of the analysis, several recommendations and implementation strategies were developed for the fire department.

Key recommendations include:

• Create a three to five-year Fire Department Strategic Plan, with associated goals and objectives.

• Create a Training Battalion Chief position.

• Develop a Fire Facilities Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

• Conduct a comprehensive engineering/structural study of the fire facilities.

• Develop a Capital Apparatus and Equipment Replacement Plan and funding model.

• Engage in planning efforts to ensure a stable and financially viable ground ambulance transport

program.

• Change work schedule practices to limit the number of consecutive hours an employee can work

without a break period.

• Conduct a future fire station location analysis.

Other Business

The Council will proclaim June to be 307 First Month, which encourages residents to buy goods from locally-owned businesses. The Month of May will be proclaimed Skin Cancer Awareness month, while Saturday, May 29, will be proclaimed Arbor Day.

Under new business, the Council will review a request from the Sweetwater Dirt Racing Alliance for four liquor catering permits for the Sweetwater Speedway Races on May 22-23 and June 19-20, 2020, from 5-11 pm at the Sweetwater Speedway. This is contingent upon approval by the Sweetwater County Public Health Department.

Council will also review a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and Sweetwater County, which would allow the city to use the grassy corner at the Health and Human Services Building for Brown Bag Concerts.

You can view the complete meeting agenda here.