Matilda ‘Tilda’ Frances Porenta (December 23, 1932 – November 1, 2024)

Matilda “Tilda” Frances Porenta, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2024, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Wyoming for 74 years and former resident of Croatia.

She was born on Friday, December 23, 1932, in Winton; the daughter of Felix Susich and Regina Tadevich.

She attended schools in Croatia before settling back in Wyoming, where she built a life filled with love and purpose.

She married Frank Porenta June 28, 1952, in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2009.

Tilda spent 33 years of her life working diligently as a custodian at Sweetwater County Library, where she made lifelong friends and left an indelible mark before retiring in 1995. Her dedication extended beyond her occupation; she was a proud member of the Secular Franciscan Order and found immense joy in spending time with her family, playing bridge, oil painting, and China painting.

Survivors include one son, Frank Porenta and wife Londa of Green River; one daughter, Diane Gil and husband Joe of Rock Springs; five grandchildren, Nathan Gil and companion Hannah of Rock Springs, Michael Porenta and wife Sammi of Utah, Lindsey Hill and husband Nate of Texas, Dr. Christopher Wibert of Maryland, Joshua Wilbert and wife Angela of Kemmerer; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Dragica Susich of Rock Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tilda was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; four brothers, Dominic Susich, Felix Susich, Steven Susich, and Victor Susich; one sister, Vida Jackovich; one daughter, Mary Anne Wilbert; one granddaughter, Stephany Gil; two sisters-in-law, Mary Susich and Miriam Susich.

A mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 Friday, November 8, 2024, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and interment will follow at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Tilda’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Tilda’s spirit, love, and dedication to her family and community will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.