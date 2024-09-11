Matthew Blake Paulson (August 30, 1974 – September 5, 2024)

Matthew Blake Paulson, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on September 5, 2024, in Layton, Utah, at the age of 50, due to sudden cardiac arrest. Born on August 30, 1974, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Matt’s journey was filled with love, education, dedication, and an enduring impact on the lives of those who knew him.

From his earliest days in Rock Springs, Matt demonstrated a unique zest for life. He was the cherished son of Leslie and Beverly Paulson, who instilled in him the values of hard work, kindness, and faith. Matt graduated from Rock Springs High School, laying the foundation for a lifelong pursuit of knowledge.

His academic journey saw him earning an Associate Degree from Northwestern Community College, Bachelor’s degrees from both Weber State University and ITT Technical Institute, a Master’s Degree from Western Governors University, and culminating with a Doctorate Degree from Colorado Technical University. Matt’s professional path was equally illustrious. He dedicated many years to Weber State University in the School of Computing, specializing in Cybersecurity and Network Management. His colleagues and students remember him not only for his expertise but also for his unwavering support and mentorship.

On December 30, 1998, Matt married the love of his life, Tammy for time and all eternity in the Ogden, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Their union was blessed with five wonderful children: Caleb, Sam, Tyler, Emily, and Carrie. Matt’s family was his pride and joy, and he was known for his playful spirit, constantly giving his children a hard time in the most loving and endearing ways.

Matt is survived by his devoted wife, Tammy; his children, Caleb, Sam, Tyler, Emily, and Carrie; his parents, Les and Bev Paulson; his siblings, Scott (Kendra) Paulson and Nikki (Dave) Asselmeier; and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Ida Paulson; maternal grandparents, Lester and Loretta Loney; and his niece, Bethany Decaria.

A man of many passions, Matt loved hockey, science fiction, The Book of Mormon, and had a quirky habit of putting things on his head and making funny faces in pictures, much to the amusement of his family and friends.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served a mission in San Jose California where he created amazing memories and lifelong friendships. He served in many callings, including recently as an ordinance worker at the Ogden Temple.

Matt was known for his ability to uplift and inspire others. Matt’s fierce love for his family and his commitment to helping those around him made him truly one-of-a-kind. This remarkable man will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, but his legacy of love, laughter, and dedication will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have him in their lives.

A funeral service to honor Matt’s life will be held on September 11, 2024, at 11 a.m., with a viewing September 10, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. and September 11, 2024 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 3776 W. 5375 S., Roy, UT 84067. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Ben Lomond Cemetery located in North Ogden.

The Paulson family extends their deepest heartfelt thanks to Matt’s co-workers, the police officers, and the emergency medical professionals who were with Matt in his last moments. Your support and care meant the world to us during this incredibly difficult time.

Matt, Love you for eternity. Until we meet again.