Matthew Watt (March 12, 1990 – June 29, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Matthew Watt, born March 12, 1990, passed away on June 29, 2018.

Matt had so much love to give and touched everyone’s life that came in contact with him. He enjoyed shooting sports, hunting, fishing, Green Bay Packers, and spending time with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his father Steve Watt and wife Joyce Watt, his mother Marian Housel-Watt, his sisters Katie, Krista and Elysa.

There will be a memorial service for Matt at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs at 11 am on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Matt’s family and friends thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wyoming State Highway Patrol Assocation.