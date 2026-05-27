Matthew Wharton Announces Candidacy For Sheriff

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Matthew Wharton has thrown his hat in the ring for Sweetwater County Sheriff. He joins five other candidates to have filed for the position so far.

Wharton, a Green River native, graduated from Green River High School and enlisted in the United States Army for four years. He said after his service was complete, he came back to Sweetwater County, the only place he ever wanted to be. He met his wife Jennifer here and raised two son while spending the past 20 years in law enforcement.

“I am running because Sweetwater County deserves a sheriff’s office built on experienced, steady leadership. I have worked every level of this department, from detention to patrol to criminal investigations to digital forensics and crimes against children,” Wharton said. “I have sat with victims. I have worked the hardest cases this county has seen. I know what this job demands, and I know what the people of Sweetwater County deserve.”

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He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Analytics through Penn State World Campus. He said that staying current with the evolving challenges facing enforcement is not optional, it is part of the job.

“If elected, I will lead a sheriff’s office where deputies are supported with strong training, proper equipment, and leadership that listens. Where victims receive professional, thorough service from the first call through the end of their case. And where this community feels safe, respected, and heard,” Wharton said. “Sweetwater County has given me everything. This is my opportunity to give back at the highest level, and I do not take that lightly.”