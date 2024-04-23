Maureen “Moe” Greminger (November 23, 1950-March 30, 2024)

Maureen “Moe” Greminger, Gramoe, passed away on March 30, 2024, in Denver.

She was born on Thanksgiving Day, 1950, in Butte, Montana, to David and Loretta Lundby. She grew up with her older brother, Ed Lundby, in California. In her youth, she enjoyed many activities, including gymnastics, swimming, and attending concerts.

After moving to Rock Springs, she worked at Union Pacific until deciding to follow her natural abilities as a healer. She attended a massage therapy school in Utah and then proceeded to travel and gain knowledge of the art of healing. Upon completing her schooling, she opened her own business. Moe enjoyed helping others and always wanted the people around her to feel not only physically well but also mentally and spiritually.

Moe loved her dog, Teddy, and was an avid dog park attendee. She met several friends at the dog park and would often puppy-sit for them.

Not only was Maureen a kind and caring person, but she was also fiercely independent and strong. Traits she passed on to her daughter, Kristina Ridgeway, and her granddaughters, Alexandria Dittman, Taylor Dittman, and Grace Furgason.

Gramoe will be greatly missed by her entire family, including her son and daughter-in-law Chuck and Cherrie Dittman; her grandchildren Wolfgang, Bela, and Varick Dittman; great-grandchildren Azara Ellora and Oren Schilter; along with so many others.

She was a bright and shimmering star who left such a lasting impression in all of our hearts.

In true Gramoe fashion, she wanted to be helpful even in death and had arranged to have her body donated to science at the University of Utah, where she studied.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.