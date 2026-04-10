Maurice Albert Van Ieperen (April 11, 1938 – March 29, 2026)

Maurice Albert Van Ieperen, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the age of 87.

He was born April 11, 1938, in Regina, Saskatchewan; son of Cornelius Van Ieperen and Erie Cooper Van Ieperen. Maurice spent his childhood in Consul, Saskatchewan, where he attended school and worked on the farm.

After finishing with school Maurice lived a fulfilling life marked by working in the oil fields in Canada and the United States and had many other different business ventures that followed. He married and had 4 children before moving permanently to the United States and becoming a US Citizen. While continuing his working life in the US he remarried and is predeceased by one Stepson.

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Most of Maurice’s life he lived in Riverton and was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who embraced the serenity of nature. His adventures in the mountains, hunting and fishing escapades were shared many friends, leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories. His hobby and interest in guns, hunting, and fishing earned him great respect and admiration among his peers. In 2021 Maurice moved to Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs to receive the care he needed. He lived there happily and contentedly with excellent care until his passing. Thank-you Deer Trail for the love and care he received from all of your staff.

Maurice is survived by one son, Stephen Van Ieperen, of Medicine Hat, Alberta; three daughters; Michelle Van Ieperen, Gina Van Ieperen, Denielle Van Ieperen, three grandchildren; Jillian Lalonde, Stephanie Steiert and Alexis Van Ieperen, and one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families from his Sister and Brother in law Ron and Dorothy Reesor.

Maurice’s warmth, wisdom, and unwavering spirit will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

For those wishing to pay their respects, condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com where his family invites friends, loved ones, and all who knew Maurice to share their memories and tributes.

Maurice will be dearly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of many.