Maverik Stores Return to Rock Springs

The new Maverik convenience store is under construction. The company says an opening date has not been finalized. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS – A liquor license application confirms a new Maverik will open in Rock Springs, though an opening date has not been set yet.

The gas station and convenience store will be located at 1100 Foothill Boulevard, which is near the new interchange exit on Interstate 80. The Rock Springs City Council will decide if it will approve the application during its Feb. 6 meeting.

According to a spokesperson for Maverik, the store will open in the coming months, though an exact date is not available. The store will operate as a Maverik, independent of the four Kum & Go branded stores already operating in Rock Springs.

Maverik’s parent company purchased Kum & Go and its tanker truck operation Solar Transport in a deal that was announced last year. A rebranding of the Kum & Go locations was later announced, with the first Kum & Go to Maverik conversion taking place at a location in Draper, Utah. The rebranding efforts will take place at stores within Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Idaho. With the rebranding and the new store coming, Maverik will operate five locations in Rock Springs, along with the location in Green River.

This is not the first time Maverik operated in Rock Springs. The chain operated a location at 817 Pilot Butte Avenue, but closed that location. According to the Sweetwater County Map Server, Maverik still owns the property.