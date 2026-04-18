Mavis Metz (July 23, 1955 - April 15, 2026).

Mavis Metz, 70, of Cody, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026.

Born on July 23, 1955, in Jamestown, North Dakota, Mavis lived a life defined by faith, love, and purpose.

A devoted follower of Christ, Mavis was a true prayer warrior whose unwavering faith guided her through every season of life. Her mission was clear: to win souls for Christ and to live as a testament to His grace. She carried herself with quiet strength and elegance of spirit, embodying the values she held dear. Her faith was not just a part of her life, it was the foundation upon which she built everything.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mavis found joy in adventure and embraced the beauty of God’s creation through travel and time spent outdoors. She had an innate ability to transform simple moments into meaningful memories. Whether quilting intricate designs or sharing laughter with her family, she brought warmth and creativity to all she did. Her hands were never idle; they were always busy crafting something beautiful or offering comfort to those around her.

Family was at the heart of Mavis’s world. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Metz; her sons Shawn (Heather) Johnson, Ryan (Mary) Johnson, Brandon (Amanda) Metz, Clint (Meagan) Metz, and Joshua (Jackie) Johnson; as well as her cherished grandchildren Keelan Metz, Bailey Johnson, Makailey Johnson, Courtnee Shassetz, Taylor Johnson, Chantel Shassetz, Jayden Johnson, Braylon Metz, Emily Beller, Cadence Metz, Justice Johnson, Audrey Metz, and Bryn Metz. She also leaves behind one great-grandchild, Blakely Meagher. Mavis is further survived by her sister Pam French and brother Randy Loberg.

She was predeceased by her parents Shirley and Willard Loberg but carried their love and lessons with her throughout her life.

Mavis’s legacy is one of faithfulness and love—a life lived with intention and grace. Her memory will continue to inspire those who knew her to walk in faith and cherish the blessings of family and community.

May her memory bring comfort to all who loved her. A celebration of life will take place on April 21, 2026, from 5-6 p.m. at Crossroads Church of Casa Grande 2024 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande, AZ 85122.