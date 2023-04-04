Max Gruber (April 24, 1946 – March 28, 2023)

Max Gruber passed away at home on March 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters after a long battle with amyloidosis. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s adversities with a smile and positive attitude.

Max was an only child and was born to Anna and Franz Gruber on April 24, 1946, in Wallsee, Austria. Max attended forestry school and then spent one year serving in the Austrian army. After his duties to the Austrian government he continued his education in survey school in Salzburg, Austria.

Max always had an adventurous spirit and when an opportunity to work in Australia arose, he took it. He spent five years in Australia furthering his skills in different trades including mining copper. While in Australia he enjoyed climbing, hiking, swimming and anything that kept him outdoors. He made lifelong friends during this time and met the love of his life, Pat. Their whirlwind courtship has been an inspiring love story that will be passed down for ages.

They married at the botanical gardens in Sydney, Australia on September 9, 1972. Shortly thereafter they made their way to the United States. They worked in Tucson, Arizona before finally settling in Green River, Wyoming. Max was a long-time employee at the FMC trona mine. Max and Pat made their home in Wyoming for 37 years before retiring to Arizona in 2011.

Life in Wyoming held many blessings, struggles, and an abundance of love. In February 1977 they welcomed into the world their oldest daughter, Anna. They quickly fell in love with being parents and wanted to expand their family. In June 1979 they welcomed their son Alex. Alex was born with heart complications and, sadly, passed five days after his birth. With broken hearts they found the courage to try for another baby. In October 1981 they were blessed with another daughter, Lisa, and their family was complete.

Max was an avid outdoorsman and world traveler. Max truly embraced all of Wyoming’s beauty spending as much time as he could in its splendor. During his working years he would bypass the bus and ride his bicycle back and forth to the mine for his shift. The Wyoming wind never stopped him or slowed him down and he loved the challenge. Whether it was biking, hiking, skiing, fishing, or climbing, Max was always up for an adventure and a challenge.

Max loved deeply. Max was dedicated to his family and worked hard to give them the best life possible. He taught his children and grandchildren the joy of the outdoors, the value of a hard days work, the healing of a hearty laugh, and to live life to its absolute fullest. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren and the memories created with family and friends.

Max is preceded in death by his parents Franz and Anna Gruber and his son Alex Gruber. He is survived and missed by his loving wife of 50 years Patricia Ann Gruber; his two daughters, Anna (Mike) LaBenz of Flagstaff AZ and Lisa (Dustin) Jones of Omaha NE; and forever cherished and remembered by his three grandchildren, Jack LaBenz, Olivia LaBenz and Aubrey Jones.

A celebration of Max’s life will be held at The Boulders Resort : 34631 N Tom Darlington Dr, Scottsdale, AZ. On Sunday, April 23rd from 11am to 2pm. We will have a brunch with a memorial service and time for sharing your stories of Max. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in Max’s name to Hospice of the Valley; www.hov.org or JLB Project 2288 N Fremont Blvd. Flagstaff, AZ 86001.