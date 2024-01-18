Maxine Joanne Myers (February 5, 1931-January 14, 2024)

Maxine Joanne Myers, 92, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

She was a resident of Rock Springs, for 45 years and former resident of Pennsylvania and Oklahoma. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born Feb. 5, 1931, South Fork, Pennsylvania the daughter of Harold Wilson and Mary Simpson Wilson.

Myers attended schools in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and she was a 1949 graduate of Dale High School.

She married the love of her life, Ralph Lester Myers Jan. 1, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1990.

She worked for Texas Gulf for 15 years and retired in 1997 as a custodian. Myers worked for the Bureau of Land Management for four years and for Walgreens until she was 82.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; crocheting; rock hunting and books on tape.

Survivors include her five sons, Ralph Myers and wife Althea of Eagleville, Tennessee, Timothy Myers and wife Audrey of Harrah, Oklahoma, Eric Myers and wife JoAnn of Green River, Wyoming, Matthew Myers and wife Marlene of Muldrow, Oklahoma, Harold Myers and wife Katherine of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Mary Kathryn Cox and husband Don of Mcloud, Oklahoma, Lucy Woods and husband Jody of Shawnee, Oklahoma; one daughter-in-law, Katrina Myers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Alice Nicholas of Omaha, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wilson, Johnstown, Pennsylvania; numerous grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons, Mike Myers, Mark Myers, Douglas Myers; two brothers, Harold Wilson, and Larry Wilson; three sisters, Jane Bantly, Marlene Cathey, and Priscilla Ceklosky; four brothers-in-law, Fred Nicholas, Robert Bantly, Charles Cathey, and Michael Ceklosky; two daughters-in-law, Darcy Myers and Cindy Harsha.

Cremation will take place. No services will be conducted at her request.

