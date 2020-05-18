May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental health doesn’t mean you’re struggling.

Mental Health is just how your brain is functioning.

The state of our mental health can be fantastic, terrible and anything in between.

To honor that as a part of us is important… it’s ok to reach out for help.

Did you know that in any given year, 19% of the United States population is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder?

Advertisement - Story continues below...

One in 25 U.S. adults experience a mental health illness in any given year. It’s okay to not feel okay. Break the stigma of mental health and speak up.

If you or someone you know is feeling anxious, depressed, or need someone to talk to, please do not hesitate to reach out.

We’re here for you!