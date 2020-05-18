May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental health doesn’t mean you’re struggling.
Mental Health is just how your brain is functioning.
The state of our mental health can be fantastic, terrible and anything in between.
To honor that as a part of us is important… it’s ok to reach out for help.
Did you know that in any given year, 19% of the United States population is diagnosed with an anxiety disorder?
One in 25 U.S. adults experience a mental health illness in any given year. It’s okay to not feel okay. Break the stigma of mental health and speak up.
If you or someone you know is feeling anxious, depressed, or need someone to talk to, please do not hesitate to reach out.
We’re here for you!
Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you of the following resources:
Together WE can make it through this.
Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org