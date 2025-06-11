May Volunteer of the Month: Jessica Evans

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has recognized Jessica Evans as the May 2025 Volunteer of the Month for her dedication to downtown Rock Springs and her creative contributions to the URA summer programming.

Evan’s put her creative stamp on the summer’s Downtown Scavenger Hunt by designing ‘Wanted’ posters featuring Rock Springs’ most notorious outlaws. The project is part of the seasonal Outlaw Scavenger Hunt and offers a fun, free way for kids and families to get outside, explore Downtown, and tour the local history. She blended creativity, history, and community engagement into a unique activity.

Evan’s has spent the last six years championing Downtown through efforts like the ‘Downtown Guide’ that is a popular resource for shopping, dining, and exploring in the city. She owns Royal Flush Advertising where she demonstrates her graphic design skills and uses them to assist local businesses in standing out. She recently opened Whiskey Goats Outdoor Co. in downtown Rock Springs.

“For me, no other location made sense,” Evans stated.