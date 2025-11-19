Mayor Donates ‘In God We Trust’ Lettering to Council Chambers

Lettering that reads "In God We Trust" was recently donated by Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and installed in the council chambers.

ROCK SPRINGS — The stylized metallic letters reading “In God We Trust” in the Rock Springs City Council Chambers were a donation by the city’s mayor, who wants to remind people of a higher power that people can rely upon.

Mayor Max Mickelson said he personally purchased the letters and donated them to the city.

“That is something that I think everyone can agree that these are particularly trying times,” Mickelson said during Tuesday’s Council meeting. “People are very stressed. People are struggling.”

He said the phrase serves as a reminder that while the Council wrestles with budgets and other business, “there’s certainly a higher power that we can rely on to help guide us through these things.”