Mayor Hosts Arts Awards Ceremony Thursday

From right to left: Jeff Varley, Dave and Todd Jensen of Pickin' Palace, and Cory Schaeperkoetter

ROCK SPRINGS –– Mayor Max Mickelson will host the 2025 Mayor’s Arts Awards Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the atrium at Western Wyoming Community College.

The award ceremony is free to the public and has light refreshments for those that attend. These awards are to honor those that have made contributions to Rock Springs through their art. This year’s honorees include Jeff Varley, Pickin’ Palace, and Cory Schaeperkoetter.

Varley has contributed to the local theater and has more than 40 productions under his belt with Actor’s Mission.

The Pickin’ Palace is being honored for serving as a cornerstone of the local music community, providing lessons, sound services, and support to local events since 1993.

Schaeperkoetter, cofounder and director of The Horizon Theater, has helped build a vibrant performing arts space and mentored hundreds of local performers.