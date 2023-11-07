Mayor Mickelson Joins Supporters for New High School

ROCK SPRINGS – Mayor Max Mickelson is adding his voice to the growing numbers saying it’s time to build a new Rock Springs High School building.

The Rock Springs City Council will decide if it will approve his letter encouraging the construction of a new high school during Tuesday’s meeting.

The letter is addressed to Jerry Vincent, the executive director of the Wyoming State Construction Division and urges him to consider funding a new high school. Mickelson erroneously claims the high school is more than 60 years old as the building was first used in 1971 but is correct in saying the building would not meet needs if it’s simply repaired.

Mickelson notes the building is already overcrowded. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 expects more students in the coming years, with estimates suggesting the district will have more than 2,000 high school students. With the coming economic growth expected through multiple large-scale projects set to start construction in the next few years, the student population is expected to grow further.

“A new high school would give our students the space they need to learn and succeed,” Mickelson notes.

He also argues that a new high school would provide students with a safe and healthy learning environment, allowing them access to better technology and resources.

“Many younger students are lucky enough to learn in a modern school environment, with recently built or remodeled schools. Our older learners deserve that same opportunity,” Mickelson writes.

In closing, Mickelson notes a new high school would create jobs and boost Rock Springs’ economy, while improving the quality of education offered by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and making the city s a more attractive place for businesses and families. Additionally, he views a new high school as a symbol of the city’s commitment to invest in its future.