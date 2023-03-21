Mayor’s Art Awards Recipients Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson, along with organizers Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center, have announced the recipients of the third annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.

The recognition celebrates artistic achievement as well as extraordinary support for and contributions to the arts. Acknowledging these individuals and organizations affirms the value of the arts as a source of creativity, innovation and pride and supports the development of the arts and culture for all Rock Springs’ residents.

“”The arts are an important part of our community and I’m excited to help honor these wonderful contributions to Rock Springs,” Mickelson said.

Four awards will be presented on March 31st at the White Mountain Library – Grace Gasson Room at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to honor the following individuals and organization:

Rocky Mountain Power is receiving this award for their continued support of the community’s cultural events and projects like donations to International Days, the Sweetwater Concert Association, the Broadway Theater, the Actor’s Mission, and the Rock Springs box art project.

David Gutierrez has been an educator, graphic designer, fine art photographer and dedicated to the Actor’s Mission, serving as a board member, actor, director, set and graphic designer. Having taught at Rock Springs High School and Western Wyoming Community College, Dave continues to share his knowledge with those around him.

David Gutierrez and Marni Christensen will be two of the honorees at the Mayor’s Art Award reception on March 31.

Marni Christensen is a dedicated professional photographer who specializes in pet portraiture. After completing an associate’s degree from Western Wyoming Community College, she continued her education receiving both the Certified Adobe Photoshop Expert and Master of Photography degree from the Professional Photographers of America.

The Rock Springs Box Art Committee started in 2019 when organizing members Susie von Ahrens and Peggy Larson contacted Ron Wild with Rocky Mountain Power about the idea. Their idea of a “Power of Art” project hit the ground running and along with several volunteer members, the committee did the research, contacted potential donors and organized the fundraising to make it happen in our town.

Rocky Mountain Power has donated generously to many downtown initiatives including the Actors’ Mission.

The Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Award is open to any Sweetwater County citizen, organization or business whose accomplishments reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.

The public is invited to attend the celebration featuring a cheesecake dessert bar on March 31.

The reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and presentation of awards will follow at 7 p.m. at the White Mountain Library. The Community Fine Arts Center and Rock Springs Main Street/URA work together to promote the arts with multiple events, concerts and art related activities.