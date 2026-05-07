McCann Announces HD48 Reelection Bid

ROCK SPRINGS — Rep. Darin McCann is seeking reelection to the House District 48 seat in the Wyoming Legislature, saying he wants to continue protecting Wyoming’s way of life.

“Over the past two years, I have worked to advance policies rooted in individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and strong families,” he said in his announcement. “While we have made progress, there is still important work ahead. Parental rights have taken a hit, particularly in our own community, and I believe strong families remain the foundation of Wyoming.”

McCann said government spending in the state continues to grow and believes it’s time to limit the growth. He said individual liberty is tied to the size and scope of government, saying he will continue to ensure responsible, disciplined spending.

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“My background as a Green Beret prepared me for difficult challenges and standing firm under pressure,” he said. “My work as a physician assistant has strengthened my commitment to serving families and communities across Wyoming.”

He said he worked to ensure every vote he took is guided by the principle and commitments he made while campaigning. He also said he remains aligned with the Wyoming GOP platform and has focused on consistency and accountability in his record.

“I do not back down from tough fights or shy away from difficult votes,” he said. “I remain committed to representing the people of House District 48 and defending their interests.”