McConnells Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Mike and Beth McConnell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Saturday, October 12, 1974, in Hawthorne, California. They met at Simpson College in San Francisco where Mike was studying to become a minister and Beth was obtaining an elementary education degree. Their married life has been an adventure of ministry that included pastoring six Alliance churches in California, Montana, and Wyoming.

They have 2 daughters: Amy and her husband Kevin Anderson live in Green River with their children Genesis, Josiah, and Jericho; Krista and her husband Joey Brown live in Redding, California, with their children Parker and Sophia.

The McConnells moved to Green River in December 2000 when Mike became pastor of Green River Alliance Church, a position he held until retirement in 2018. Beth worked at Jackson and Harrison Elementary schools and at the Child Developmental Center as a Speech Therapy assistant. The couple is still very active in the church, and Mike continues to preach on occasion. They stay busy keeping up with their grandchildren’s activities and with their own hobbies. Mike builds and flies radio control aircraft, and Beth is a contributor to local craft fairs with her handmade wire jewelry and decor.

The McConnells have actually been celebrating this milestone anniversary for the past year. They began with a special trip to Hawaii last October. In July, they spent several days in Yellowstone National Park with both of their daughters and families. Other travels and special events have made it a memorable year. They will top it off by celebrating with their church family this Sunday.