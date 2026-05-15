McKinnon Native Named Coordinator of Women’s Leadership Committee

SANDY, UTAH — A McKinnon native has been named the new coordinator for Utah Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee.

Aubree Thomas was recently named the new coordinator of the committee, which provides opportunities for growth and development in leadership, engagement, advocacy, and developing relationships.

“Women are essential to agriculture on and off the farm and are critical to our organization’s success in connecting all Utahns to agriculture,” Thomas said. “I’m excited to jump in and continue the great momentum that has already been achieved. It’s inspiring to work with these women in agriculture, and to share their enthusiasm with others in our state.”

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The responsibilities are in addition to those she has in her role as the communications coordinator, which includes coordinating social media and digital communications, as well as coordinating communications and events for the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation.

A native of McKinnon, Thomas grew up on a small cattle ranch in southwestern Wyoming and is the oldest of four children. She has been with the Utah Farm Bureau for nearly five years, and has been recognized by the American Farm Bureau and the Public Relations Society of America for award-winning communications work.

She graduated first from Casper College, where she was a member of the Collegiate Livestock Judging team. She later attended Utah State University, graduating in 2018 with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism.