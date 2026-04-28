Medhie Wong Jones (March 12, 1948 – April 24, 2026)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Medhie Wong Jones, a cherished resident of Green River, who departed this world peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the age of 78.

Medhie’s life journey began in the vibrant city of Santa Fe, Cebu City, on March 12, 1948, where she was born to her loving parents, Wong Ming Tak Escarlan and Maria Tak Escarlan

Education was a cornerstone of Medhie’s life. She pursued her studies in the Philippines and proudly earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Cebu. Her career in the food industry spanned many years, with her latest employment being at China Gardens in Green River, where she was known for her dedication and work ethic.

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Medhie was a vivacious soul who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She had a green thumb and adored spending time in her garden, nurturing plants with care and affection. She was an enthusiastic bowler and swimming and enjoyed the camaraderie it brought, along with leisurely shopping trips and a passion for keeping a tidy home.

Survivors include one niece, Maria Corazon “Marty” Escarlan Boynton and husband Edwin of Green River. Her legacy continues through two nephews, Ronnie Escarlan of Antipolo City, Philippines, and Jaymar Escarlan of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Harold Jones, her parents, Wong Ming Tak and Maria Tak, as well as her brothers Martin W. Escarlan and Jessie W. Escarlan, her sister Norma Escarlan Bingcang, and her niece Menchie Escarlan Raga.

Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 am Thursday, May 7, 2026, Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

The family kindly invites you to leave condolences and share memories of Medhie at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Her vibrant spirit and heartfelt kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.