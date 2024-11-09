Medical Emergency Suspected in Death of Inmate

ROCK SPRINGS – An inmate has died at the Sweetwater County Detention Center Friday afternoon after a suspected medical emergency.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the inmate, saying only the inmate was a woman in her 20s, opting to withhold identifying her until family members are notified and an investigation into her death is complete. According to the SCSO, deputies found the woman unresponsive in her cell at about 3:20 p.m., immediately initiated lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical assistance. Responders from Fire District No. 1 and Castle Rock Ambulance Service arrived shortly after the call but attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

Both the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

SCSO officials said there isn’t a threat to other inmates at the facility.