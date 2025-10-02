Medical Issue Considered as Cause of Deadly I-80 Crash

LYMAN — A medical condition is being cited as the suspected cause of a crash on Interstate 80 near Lyman Monday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WHP troopers were notified of a crash at 11:15 p.m. on the I-80 Business Loop near mile marker 45. A Cadillac Escalade was traveling eastbound when it left the interstate for about 100 yards, before returning to the roadway. When the vehicle returned to the interstate, it was rotating and began to roll. The WHP says the vehicle rolled several times before it stopped, landing on the vehicle’s driver’s side.

The driver, Adam Garcia, 55, of Tucumcari, New Mexico, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred and was ejected from the vehicle. The highway patrol believes Garcia had a medical condition that is being considered the primary cause of the crash.

To date, fatalities on Wyoming roads stand at 95, compared to 77 in 2024, and 110 in 2023.