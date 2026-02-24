Meeka Iwen (February 22, 2026 - August 16, 2007).

Meeka Iwen, 18, left us too soon on February 22, 2026. She was a girl full of life and ready to join in adventures including sport climbing, skiing, and backpacking. With her family, she explored the outdoors, and hiked to the Base Camp of Mount Everest in Nepal.

She was born on August 16, 2007 in Miles City, Montana.

Meeka graduated from Green River, Wyoming High School in 2025. There she found a love of running, especially cross country, with her brother, Hale, and friends Lily, Izzy, Maddie, and Jordan. Ever the explorer, Meeka spent her junior year attending school in Mainz, Germany, while also taking online courses from Western Wyoming Community College so she could graduate with her class.

Meeka was attending WWCC where she continued her joy in ceramics while pursuing a degree in health sciences. She found a zest for student government, first serving on the activities committee, and then as treasurer for the Student Government Association.

Meeka loved her family and treasured the hours they spent climbing, hiking, skiing, and exploring. She knit with her mom and enjoyed their status as Twenty One Pilots fans. She completed a half marathon with her father and brother. Meeka had a special love for her dogs, Herbert and Winston, and the many reptiles that passed through her room.

She relished her time in Girl Scouts, learning and exploring in Troop 1322 from kindergarten through high school.

Meeka will be remembered by her parents, Becky and Eric Iwen, brother, Hale, grandparents, Spike and Ione Iwen, Marty Albert, and Kent Albert, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Meeka’s family would like to raise awareness of depression in young adults. Hold your loved ones close. Share the suicide hotline: 988

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, February 27, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.