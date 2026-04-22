Meet “Chip”: Building a Business One Window at a Time

Who is Chip?

I’m Chase “Chip” Lambson—born and raised right here in Rock Springs. I’m a husband to my wife and business partner Kailyne, a dad to two young kids, and a full-time firefighter with Rock Springs Fire Department.

Where did Chip’s come from?

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The name “Chip” came from my brothers and sisters at the firehouse. The business idea? That came after my mom called me out for how filthy my windows were while she was visiting last summe. True story. After cleaning for friends and family, putting in the time to learn the trade, and brainstorming with my wife. We officially started Chip’s Window Cleaning Company in November 2025.

Why window cleaning?

While working in the community, I started noticing dirty windows everywhere. Especially after mine got called out. I saw an opportunity to offer a service that could provide convenience and that people might appreciate—something that makes homes and businesses look clean and cared for.

What’s the goal?

My goal is to build a company that becomes a household name in Sweetwater County—one people trust and are proud to support. I want Chip’s to grow into something bigger than just window cleaning, with the ability to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

Spring Special

To say thanks for the support, $50 off your first window cleaning service through May 31st.

Chip’s Window Cleaning provides both interior and exterior window cleaning, along with screen cleaning and replacement, gutter cleaning, and solar panel cleaning to help keep your property well-maintained from top to bottom. Whether you’re preparing for spring, getting your home ready to sell, or just tired of looking through dusty glass, their team makes the job easy.

Scheduling a service is simple. You can call 307-371-8242, email [email protected], or reach out through social media. Find them on Facebook at Chip’s Window Cleaning Company, LLC or on Instagram @chipswindowcleaningco to send a message and set up an appointment.

Your windows called… they asked for Chip.