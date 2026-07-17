Meet Eric Barlow in Green River on July 24

Meet Eric Barlow in Green River on July 24

Wyoming residents are invited to meet Eric Barlow during a series of public events in Green River on Friday, July 24.

Whether you’d like to grab a cup of coffee, enjoy lunch, or visit at the rodeo that evening, Eric welcomes the opportunity to meet with community members, answer questions, and discuss the issues that matter most to Wyoming families.

Friday, July 24

Coffee Meet & Greet
7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Sacred Grounds Coffee
1150 W. Flaming Gorge Way
Green River, WY


Public Lunch
11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Golden Hour Senior Center
550 Uinta Drive
Green River, WY 82935

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Rodeo Appearance

Eric will also be attending the rodeo that evening and looks forward to visiting with attendees throughout the event.

If you’d like to get to know Eric Barlow, ask questions, or simply introduce yourself, these events are a great opportunity to connect.

Everyone is welcome.

Paid for by Barlow for Wyoming.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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