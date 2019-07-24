Meet Fremont Therapy and Rocky Mountain Sports’ Newest Physical Therapists

Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy are proud to announce the addition of two new Doctor of Physical Therapy hires to our Sweetwater County locations!

Ryan Cook



Ryan Cook joined our Rock Springs location in June. Ryan is a Rock Springs native and brings with her a lifetime of interest in physical therapy. Ryan is happy to be treating patients in her hometown and is looking forward to giving back to the community that raised her.

She credits her physical therapist mother, Michelle Cook, as the inspiration for her chosen career path. “I grew up watching the positive impact my mom had on patients’ lives and that inspired a career in PT where I can continue that legacy.” notes Ryan.





Now back in Wyoming, Ryan loves spending her time in the mountains biking, hiking, and fishing. Ryan earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of North Dakota and played collegiate softball during her undergraduate studies at Black Hills State. Ryan uses evidence-based treatments to diagnose and care for individuals of all ages who have conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. She also works with individuals to prevent the loss of mobility before it occurs by developing fitness and wellness programs for healthier and more active lifestyles. In addition, Ryan has experience and growing interest with sport performance–this involves breaking down movements and adjusting fault mechanics for injury prevention and sport specific efficiency.

You can count on Ryan to provide one on one time with each patient to create their own unique treatment plan.

Normajean Driscoll



Normajean Driscoll joined our Green River team in June and will split her treatment time between Rock Springs and Green River locations. Normajean hails from Nebraska, but is excited to put her roots down in Wyoming where she and her husband, along with their golden retriever, are eager to explore our vast landscapes.

She also is an avid weightlifter and has a hobby of competing in Strong Man competitions.

Normajean earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska\Medical Center and she is also a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).

Normajean explains, “I have a passion for strength and conditioning and work to implement this into physical therapy patient treatment. I welcome the challenge that comes with properly loading advanced patients, but also adore working with the geriatric population to decrease the risk of falls and improve their independence using strength training.”

Rural healthcare is where Normajean has found her niche–she thrives off the variety and intricate patient cases found in the small town setting.

Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports invite you to stop by our Green River and Rock Springs locations to meet Ryan and Normajean.

We encourage and foster all staff to reach career goals. As a result, we have been fortunate that many staff has chosen to stay with us for extended lengths of time and many choose us as a long term career. Click here to find out more about our staff, team and what we are doing in the community.

About Fremont Therapy Group and Rocky Mountain Sports

All of our clinics offer orthopedic therapy, pain management, aquatic therapy, neurological rehabilitation, and cardiovascular conditioning, as well as therapies that address sports and work-related injuries, hand, neck and back pain and injuries, women’s health, balance problems, and vestibular dysfunctions.

📞 Give us a call today and be on your way to feeling your best.

Riverton Clinic

2002 W. Sunset Dr.

(307) 856-7021 Lander Clinic

8268 Highway 789

(307) 332-5240 Rock Springs Clinic

1401 Gateway Blvd. #2

(307) 352-3626

Green River Clinic

330 Upland Way

(307) 875-4654 fremonttherapygroup.com Rawlins Clinic

1102 W. Spruce

(307) 370-9175