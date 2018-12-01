Meet Jeremy Main, RSHS’ New Head Boys Basketball Coach

ROCK SPRINGS — Jeremy Main is no stranger to the game of basketball. With 10 years of basketball coaching experience, Main will serve as the Rock Springs High School Boys Basketball Head Coach this season.

The Tigers begin the season next week with a tournament on the road in the Riverton Invitational.

Behind the Man With the Clipboard

Main, a Utah native, met his wife at Brigham Young University. After marrying her, the young couple decided to move the family to Illinois. Main attended Northern Illinois University and after finishing school began teaching with his wife in Chicago public schools.

When you don’t see Main in the gym, he’s more than likely out on the lake with his family. The family likes being outdoors and his children are very active.

One reason Main took the Tigers’ coaching position was to move closer to family and have a more relaxed lifestyle compared to Chicago.

Coaching Experience

In terms of coaching experience, Main has a strong résumé. Main has coached football for 11 years, basketball for 10 years and has also trained athletes as a strength and conditioning coach.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Main comes from a coaching family. His father was a coach himself which sparked Main’s interest in coaching at a young age. Often he would spend his weekends at games and watching game film.

The decision to get into coaching was heavily influenced by not only his father, but other great coaches throughout his lifetime.

“I had great coaches,” Main said. “They were role models to me. They were mentors to me.”

Changing the Culture

Back in Chicago, Main had taken on coaching a new school in class 8A, the highest in Illinois. The school was beat up on in almost every sport and viewed as the “stepsister” to everyone else.

After arriving, it took nearly five years for the school to find the “glass slipper” that eventually changed the sports culture. The football program has made the state championship the last four years and the girls basketball team has been ranked highly over previous years.

“It took some time. Over the course of time we became the team that nobody wanted to schedule for homecoming because we were highly competitive. I felt like the things we did in the weight room, the culture the coaches had and wanted to build allowed it to get to that point,” Main said.

It is no secret that the Tigers have struggled to keep a head coach around. Since 2015, the Tigers have had four head coaches, including Main.

Main came into the coaching job well aware of the lack of retention of previous coaches but viewed it as an opportunity. By doing the right thing in the class room, weight room and being a consistent coach, the results on the court will take care of itself.

“I love an underdog story,” Main said. “…I want to be a part of building the culture and program. I’m going to be the same coach to every kid. Whether you’re a varsity starter or you’re the last guy coming off the JV bench, I’m going to be that same coach. It should be about the kids and not anybody else.”

Defining Success

Everyone has different definitions of what success looks like. For coach Main, it’s more about improving and progressing.

“I define success as improving upon the lot you are given,” Main said. “If we can build relationships and make these guys understand that basketball is a platform to make you better in other aspects (of life), that’s going to be success.”

Coach Main has been impressed with several things since arriving in Rock Springs which have kickstarted the efforts to find the success the team is looking for.

“I’ve been impressed with the guys’ ability to be coachable and be respectful. We have an athletic bunch, an experienced bunch. They have a good head on their shoulders,” Main said.

The Tigers have a core group of nine seniors this year, some of which have played varsity since their Freshmen year. Regardless, Main will look to make his players better on and off the court.

“I get the most enjoyment out of being on the court. If I can use this leadership position as a coach to influence young men to make them better, then that’s where I want to be,” Main said.