Jonathan earned his doctorate of PT and is proud to be back in his hometown giving back to the community where he was raised.

While Jonathan was a student at Western Wyoming Community College, he assisted his grandmother in her recovery from a fractured hip. Jonathan found that caring for others is what brings him happiness in life.

Jonathan always had an interest in exercise and athletics. He developed a passion for exercise physiology and anatomy while studying kinesiology at the University of Wyoming. With this, Jonathan knew that physical therapy was the path to connect his professional interests for the benefit of his community. He went on to earn his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Regis University.

Jonathan is Level 1 Dry Needling certified and is exploring specialties in vestibular and orthopedic rehabilitation. Jonathan finds pride in his work through the satisfaction of getting to know his patients and developing a therapeutic relationship. He thoroughly enjoys seeing how far each patient’s physical capabilities have improved from the beginning of the treatment to discharge. Getting patients back to what they like to do and living to their fullest potential, brings Jonathan great joy.

Jonathan spends his summer like most Wyomingites – fishing, hunting, and hiking. You will also find him taking in country and rock concerts, enjoying a good movie, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics, and, most importantly, spending time with family.