Meet our New Doctor at Huxford Chiropractic Clinic

Welcome, Jackson Facinelli D.C., our new doctor at Huxford Chiropractic Clinic!

Dr. Facinelli, a native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2016. He recently completed his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in February 2025. Prior to his chiropractic studies, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Health Promotion from the University of Wyoming in 2021.

Since 2018, Dr. Facinelli has been employed by Huxford Chiropractic, where he has gained valuable experience in providing chiropractic rehabilitative care. Dr. Facinelli is committed to offering his patients comprehensive, individualized, and evidence-based care. He received a comprehensive education from Palmer College of Chiropractic, a renowned institution in chiropractic education, equipping him with the knowledge and skills to treat a diverse range of patient types.

Driven by his passion for helping patients achieve better health, Dr. Facinelli employs chiropractic spinal adjustments, therapeutic exercises, and lifestyle counseling to address the underlying causes of pain and discomfort, ultimately improving the overall well-being of his patients.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Dr. Facinelli is married to his wife, Ellie. He enjoys spending quality time with his family and maintains an active lifestyle through golf and other outdoor activities.