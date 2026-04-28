Meet the Staff: Sales Team

The fantastic and friendly sales team at TRN Media aren’t just salespeople; they are your friends and neighbors. Let’s take a moment to meet the folks helping businesses across Sweetwater County prosper!

Jeff Driggs- Sales Manager

The best piece of advice I’ve ever been given is…

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Enjoy the time you have with your family so you’ll never have regrets.

How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?

One vitamin or flavored water

How would you spend your days if you had unlimited time and resources?

With my wife, grandkids and family playing games or watching sports and traveling

My favorite word in the English language is…

Thankful(something we should all strive to be more of)

What ice cream flavor sums up my personality?

Ben and Jerry’s Everything But The……I’m going to bring a lot of different things to the conversation—-you may not like all of it so you can pick out the good things—just like with this ice cream.

When you aren’t at work, what are your passions/hobbies?

Playing and watching sports and hanging out with my amazing wife Marcia playing dice or watching movies.

What’s the most inspiring part of your job?

Seeing businesses succeed after trusting me with their advertising/marketing

What’s your favorite quote?

I have two….”Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway”—John Wayne “Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it”—Dr. Suess

Are you a morning or night person?

Morning

What would the title of your autobiography be?

“It’s Been a Wonderful Life”

What is your favorite nighttime snack?

Popcorn

If you could give yourself advice at the beginning of your career, what would it be?

Accept change when it comes because there is going to be a WHOLE LOT of it.

Steph Peterson- Marketing Representative

If you could spend a day in someone else’s shoes, whose would they be? Why?

Honestly… I wouldn’t. I’m good being me.

What’s one thing your mother/father taught you that completely changed your life?

My mom taught me that if someone is unkind and I did something wrong, I should own it and apologize. But if I didn’t do anything, it usually has more to do with what they’re dealing with inside. That perspective has saved me a lot of unnecessary stress.

Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Stop worrying about things you can’t control. Most of what feels huge at 18 won’t even matter later, so put your energy where it actually makes a difference.

If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be?

The stock market. No question.

Where is your happy place?

Reading somewhere warm with Bran and my dogs. That’s about as perfect as it gets.

If you had to eat one thing for every meal going forward, what would you eat?

Pizza. Happily.

If someone were to play you in a movie, who would you want it to be?

Tina Fey. She’s smart, observant, and funny!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

None. I would absolutely never sign up for karaoke.

What’s a skill you’ve always wanted to learn but never have?

Knitting. I love the idea of it… just haven’t committed.

If you could switch roles with someone for a week, who would it be and why?

My dog Benny. He’s living the dream and knows it.

What’s one aspect of work you look forward to every day?

Making people smile through my photography or designs.

Kyle Pierce-Marketing Representative

The best piece of advice I’ve ever been given is…

Just because it’s a bad chapter, doesn’t mean your story is over.

How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?

Red Bull is practically motivation in a can, so however many the day calls for.

How would you spend your days if you had unlimited time and resources?

Creating a safer, more accepting world for everyone’s children.

My favorite word in the English language is…

Community.

What ice cream flavor sums up my personality?

Cookies and cream

When you aren’t at work, what are your passions/hobbies?

Raising a family with my best friend, and studying Africana Histories.

What’s the most inspiring part of your job?

Being a bridge to those looking to get a message to the community.

What’s your favorite quote?

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Are you a morning or night person?

Night owl, no doubt.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

By any means.

What is your favorite nighttime snack?

Cinnamon Chex mix, quarter bowl of milk.

If you could give yourself advice at the beginning of your career, what would it be?

If it feels hard, you’re growing and you’re in the right room. Don’t take locked doors personal. Stay consistent, keep showing up, and you’ll find your way through.

Camie Bozner-Marketing Representative

The best piece of advice I’ve ever been given is…

Dont eat yellow snow!

How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?

1 have at least 1 cup of coffee every day!

How would you spend your days if you had unlimited time and resources?

Giving back to my community, helping with children, or at a soup kitchen or even possibly fostering children.

My favorite word in the English language is…

I cant say outloud! Lol

What ice cream flavor sums up my personality?

Rocky road!

When you aren’t at work, what are your passions/hobbies?

Currently the gym and doing fun things with my kids.

What’s the most inspiring part of your job?

Learning new things every day

What’s your favorite quote?

What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger

Are you a morning or night person?

Morning

What would the title of your autobiography be?

Mistakes and middle aged

What is your favorite nighttime snack?

Popcorn

If you could give yourself advice at the beginning of your career, what would it be?

Don’t get discouraged, with time comes knowledge. The longer you do this the better you will get and the more you will learn.

Jerad Leisch-Marketing Representative

The best piece of advice I’ve ever been given is..

You can’t make someone happy. You can try, but in the end it’s up to them.

How many cups of coffee, tea, or beverage-of-choice do you have each morning?

2 cups of tea a day.

How would you spend your days if you had unlimited time and resources?

I would travel the world with Lily, playing guitar and renting cars to explore different roads.

My favorite word in the English language is…

Not my favorite, but I say “Actually” all the time.

What ice cream flavor sums up my personality?

Cotton Candy.

When you aren’t at work, what are your passions/hobbies?

I play guitar, rock climb and play soccer.

What’s the most inspiring part of your job?

If I do my job right, I get to watch a business grow while making new friends.

What’s your favorite quote?

Again, maybe not my favorite but the one that has stuck with me the longest, “An eye for an eye leaves the world blind.”

Are you a morning or night person?

Morning person.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

“I’ll Get Around to It: An Incomplete Biography of Jerad Leisch”

What is your favorite nighttime snack?

Ice Cream

If you could give yourself advice at the beginning of your career, what would it be?

Stay organized!