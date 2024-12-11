Meet TRN Media’s Sports Broadcasting Team

As Sweetwater County heads into the winter sports seasons, TRN Media would like to introduce you to our amazing team of sports broadcasters who are dedicated to ensuring our local sports teams are covered, and that you don’t miss a game.

These are the voices you hear across TRN Media’s radio stations, bringing you play-by-play coverage of the Rock Springs Tigers, Green River Wolves, and Bridger Valley.

All three of these talented dudes are local to the area, which we think makes our broadcasting team the best around.

Meet the Team

Erick Pauley

Meet Erick! The Voice of the Wolves!

Believe it or not I got my start doing play-by-play in 2007 doing shoutcasting work for Electronic Gaming Live Networks (EGLN). The following year he was the voice of Call of Duty 2 at The World Series of Video Games in Dallas. I was a co-founder of E-Rev.tv, who pioneered the platforms that eventually became the now popular Twitch.tv. I began my radio career in 2012 doing news and a morning show for TRN Media, and took over play by play of Bridger Valley sports the same year. In 2015 I decided I wanted to put everything I had into doing sports fulltime and became the Sports Director for Wind River Radio in Riverton Wyoming. In 2018 I was elevated to Operations Manager, and then to General Manager in 2019. During my time there, WRRN would go on to win a record four straight station of the year awards from the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters. In 2021 I returned home to Green River to become the voice of the Wolves and accepted a position as the Vice President of Operations for TRN Media. In 2022 I was offered the position of Sideline Reporter for The University of Wyoming Cowboy Sports Network from Learfield. As a former player for Wyoming, it was a dream come true. I’ve had the opportunity to call games for UW Basketball, Utah State Basketball, and Airforce/Fresno Football. I’ve been honored and humbled to be selected by my peers as the Wyoming Broadcaster of the Year in 2017 and again in 2023 through the National Sports Media Association. Play by play gives me goosebumps, and I hope to never lose that feeling. We have some of the best play by play guys in the state working here for TRN Media, and I’m proud to call them colleagues and friends.

In another life, I’m pretty sure I was… a lawyer.

If I won the lottery tomorrow I’d start a… real estate investment group buying and flipping houses. And, you know, keep working here.

The best piece of advise I’ve ever been given is… Career wise? Prep every game like it’s the Super Bowl, it’s the only way you’ll ever get to the top.

If I could invent a holiday… I’d make Election Day a national holiday so there’s no reason not to vote.

If I weren’t so darn good at my job, I’d probably be… A stay at home Dad—my kids are the best part of my day every day.

Cats or Dogs? Dogs—no matter what kind of day you’ve had, they’re still STOKED to see you.

My favorite word in the English language is… Soliloquy, it just sounds cool.

My favorite word that has no direct English translation is… Qapla’! Trekkies will understand… #Nerd

What’s the most inspiring part of your job? I love the ups and downs of following sports teams, you get to ride the waves with them.

If I were a superhero, my superpower would be… Procrastination—if that can be considered a super power!

When I was 5, I was pretty sure I’d be… I wanted to be an astronaut , but I outgrew the space suits by like 10th grade.

If you were a pasta shape, what shape would you be and why? I’m a big fan of tortellini, but mostly because its fun to say.

If we held an office talent show, I’d wow everyone with my… I may or may not, but definitely do know the entirety of the Bye Bye Bye dance by N’Sync.

Keith Trujillo

Meet Keith! The Voice of the Tigers!

This is my 8th year doing play by play professionally at TRN Media, with 5 years in the Bridger Valley and currently on my 3rd year for the Rock Springs Tigers. Even as a kid I always enjoyed listening to professionals on broadcasts, like Joe Buck, Marv Albert, and Kenny Albert to name a few inspirations. I even “practiced” while I played sports video games like Madden!

In another life, I’m pretty sure I was… a court jester, coming up with voices and jokes for the royalty!

If I won the lottery tomorrow I’d start a… record pressing company. And, you know, keep working here.

The best piece of advice I’ve ever been given is… Wake up like it’s your last day living, and go to sleep like you’ll never die.

If I could invent a holiday it would definitely involve… free steak/grilled meats.

If I weren’t so darn good at my job, I’d probably be… a street performer somewhere…

Cats or dogs? DOGS but only by a little, I’ve become much more of a cat friend recently.

My favorite word in the English language is… skedaddle.

My favorite word that has no direct English translation is… “Ikigai”, a Japanese word that basically translates to “way of living”.

What’s the most inspiring part of your job? Having people say I’m doing a good job. I’m always giving it my best and it’s heartwarming that folks have a connection to what I do!

If I were a superhero, my superpower would be… flight! Being able to travel anywhere would be a dream.

When I was 5, I was pretty sure I’d be… a cool person when I grew up. I don’t remember having any specific goal, just that I wanted to hang out with cool people and do fun things. So far so good!

If you were a pasta shape, what shape would you be and why? Penne: round but versatile.

If we held an office talent show, I’d wow everyone with my… voice acting (impression) talent.

Jayson Klepper

Meet Jayson! The Voice of the Valley!

This is my third year of doing play-by-play professionally with TRN Media. I am currently the voice of the Bridger Valley Game of the Week covering the Lyman Eagles and Mountain View Buffalos. When I was first hired I was still in college at Western Wyoming Community College so a lot of my weeks were filled with studying and going to class and when class was done I would prepare for the upcoming game, watching as much game tape of the opposing team to see who plays and where they line up then I would look at all their stats and have everything set up. Then when Friday came sometimes I’d have a test at 9 am and a game at 1 pm so I’d go take my tests as fast as I could, and then pack up and head to the valley for kickoff. Before I started here, I always wanted to be involved with working in sports listening to people like John Madden and more local guys like Steve Core, Reece Monaco, and even Erick and Keith. Now I know most of them personally and that’s really cool to me. Throughout my three years at TRN Media, I’ve had the pleasure of calling 3 straight semifinal football games, a 3A State Basketball Championship Game between Lyman and Worland, and I’ve also called games for the school I graduated high school from, the Green River Wolves. I’ve been their softball broadcaster for the last two years and I’ve also called a few games for them in football/basketball when Erick was away for his Wyoming Cowboys gigs. My experience outside of TRN Media involves calling college basketball games for Western Wyoming Community College and providing color commentary for a college football game for Air Force/Fresno State, and I was the color commentator for Mylocalradio’s shrine bowl coverage last season. I can say that one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced was providing color commentary for a college game with less than 5 games of experience.

In another life, I’m pretty sure I was… a vet, all animals love me.

If I won the lottery tomorrow I’d start a… shoe company. And, you know, keep working here.

The best piece of advice I’ve ever been given is… to be kind in life because it can be easy to be evil in life, look how it is spelled backward. Just be yourself because you never know when you are going to yee your last haw.

If I could invent a holiday, it would definitely involve… making Superbowl week a federal holiday so we can all have the week off to eat hot wings and complain about the player’s salaries.

If I weren’t so darn good at my job, I’d probably be… a musician.

Cats or dogs? I love both but my cousin’s dog Jack is currently my favorite animal and my childhood dog Boogie gave my family the most interesting stories to tell me growing up.

My favorite word in the English language is… bet.

My favorite word that has no direct English translation is… Kombinować (it’s Polish).

What’s the most inspiring part of your job? Being able to give student-athletes a spotlight and help them achieve their goals of making it to the college level and helping families who can’t make it to the game be able to experience it live still.

If I were a superhero, my superpower would be… something similar to Ghost Rider because he has cool powers, like enhancing his vehicles, and my car Rachel would look sick as a hell car.

When I was 5, I was pretty sure I’d be… a truck driver when I grew up, so I could be like my dad and uncle Kevin.

If you were a pasta shape, what shape would you be and why? I guess I would be a shell noodle because I would be a shell of myself ba dum tss

If we held an office talent show, I’d wow everyone with my… musical talent.