Megan Guess Wins DAISY Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Megan Guess, registered nurse and Labor and Delivery Department director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, is the recipient of this year’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Guess received the award Thursday, along with the winning registered nursing team of Paige Jenkins and Taylor Yenney.

In her nomination, Kyrah Schultz said, “I am nominating Megan Guess, RN, because she quite literally saved my life and the life of my baby through her compassion, attention to detail, and unwavering advocacy. She saw what others missed. She listened when others didn’t and she acted when it mattered most. Megan exemplifies what it means to be a nurse. She combined clinical excellence with genuine compassion and the courage to advocate for a patient, even when it meant challenging others.”

Guess will receive a DAISY Award pin; a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe; and a goodie bag.

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In her nomination, Afton Smith said, “Paige and Taylor provided extraordinary care during one of the most important moments of my life, and I truly believe they embody everything the DAISY Award stands for. They brought strength, compassion, skill, and grace to my delivery experience, and because of them, I felt safe and cared for throughout it all. I will always be grateful for the role they played in one of the most meaningful days of my life.”

The team of Paige Jenkins and Taylor Yenney received the The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses on Thursday during an afternoon reception.

They each will receive a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of appreciation, and a goodie bag.

Several staff members also were awarded Guardian Angel pins on Thursday.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation sponsors the Guardian Angel program, giving patients an opportunity to express their gratitude to a caregiver who exemplified kindness, compassion, and a commitment to the patient’s health.

This year, those receiving a Guardian Angel lapel pin are Madelyne McEvoy, Weston Turner, Jessie Wilcox, Dr. Tony Pedri, Delina Delgado Singleton, Tina Julius, and Dr. Jeffery Wheeler.

Ed Heise, MHSC Interim Chief Nursing Officer, said nurses are the backbone of patient care.

“They bring compassion, skill, and unwavering dedication to every patient/family encounter,” he said. “Their ability to provide comfort in moments of uncertainty, strength during difficult times, and excellence in care every day does not go unnoticed. They embody professionalism, resilience, and humanity in ways that truly make a difference in the lives of patients and their families.”

“If nurses are the backbone, hospital and clinic employees are the muscle,” Heise said. “I would like to extend my appreciation to all hospital and clinic employees, clinical and non-clinical alike. From support services to administration, every role is essential. Together, they create a safe, efficient, and caring environment where healing and hope are possible. Their teamwork and commitment are what make our organization strong by doing the heavy lifting.”

44 nominations, including 11 teams, were received for a total of 52 staff members. Although the DAISY program is designed for nurses, every nursing team includes medical and non-medical staff members, so the entire team is recognized.