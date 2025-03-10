Megan Taylor Clark (May 16, 2013 – March 4, 2025)

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Megan Taylor Clark, who left us on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the tender age of 11 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, following a tragic accident. Megan was a vibrant and adventurous young girl, living in Green River, with her loving parents, and siblings.

Megan was born May 16, 2013 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Steve and Michelle Clark and quickly became a radiant light in the lives of everyone who knew her.

Megan did attend public school but was recently homeschooled by her devoted parents. Her curiosity and love for learning shone brightly every day. As a student, Megan thrived on discovery and embraced new experiences with open arms and a joyful heart. Her teachers all said Megan was a joy to have, and was always willing to help them and her classmates at any time in any way. Her teachers were always inspired by her determination and hard work.

Megan had an undeniable love for animals, especially her beloved dog, P.J. She found true joy in riding and caring for her family’s horses and treasured spending time with them. Megan was a regular face at the Green River Recreation Center’s Skate Nights, an event she seldom missed, bringing her infectious laughter and boundless energy to the rink every Friday night. She also loved doing gymnastics, that was her favorite sport.

Megan loved going to church and seeing her friends on Wednesday nights at Sparks Club.

The great outdoors were a playground for Megan, as she delighted in camping trips, exploring, and riding 4-wheelers around the picturesque South Pass area, creating unforgettable memories with her family. She took immense pride and joy in watching her brother at his wrestling tournaments. A creative soul, Megan also loved crafts and making jewelry, always adding a touch of beauty and individuality to her creations.

She leaves behind her parents, cherished brother, Kaleb Clark of Green River, and her sister, Jessica Clark of Rock Springs. Her family extended beyond immediate members, as she was adored and loved by her grandparents, three aunts, three uncles, five cousins, and two second cousins.

Megan was greeted in the next life by her cousin, Moise “Moses” Fils-Aime Telfort Rieb, whose memory she held dear.

Megan’s light touched many, and her memory will forever be treasured in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Megan’s time with us was too brief, yet her impact immeasurable. As we remember her joy, love, and adventurous spirit, we find comfort in the beautiful memories we hold and the promise of reuniting with her one day.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Green River Alliance Church, 2190 W Teton Boulevard. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. A viewing for Megan’s family and friends will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

The family kindly requests that donations in memory of Megan Taylor Clark be made to any of the following below, ensuring her spirit of adventure and compassion continues to inspire others.

Ronald McDonald House Charities

https://rmhc.org/

Jackson Hole Horse Rescue

Please mail checks to:

505 E. Zenith Dr. #3

Jackson, WY 83001

https://www.jacksonholehorserescue.com/

The Friends of South Pass City

Please mail checks to:

125 South Pass Main St

South Pass City, WY 82520

Please include Megan’s name in the memo.

https://www.southpasscity.org/support

They were hoping very soon to have additional information box added to their donations support page so Megan’s Name could be referenced.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.