Mei Huan Wu, 68, passed away on May 30, 2023 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX.

She was born on February 3, 1955, in Guangdong, China.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. MDT at Fox Funeral Home & Crematory, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

