Melicendro ‘Mike’ Olivar Lovato Jr. (Nov. 14, 1934 – March 7,2025)

Melicendro ‘Mike’ Olivar Lovato Jr., 90, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He lived in Green River for the past 55 years and had previously resided in Utah and New Mexico.

Mike was born November 14, 1934, in Coyote, NM to Melicendro Lovato Sr. and Cidelia Vigil Lovato. He was the oldest boy of seven children: Olympia (half-sister), Mary, Alfred, Priscilla, Victor, and Robert.

Mike attended Northern New Mexico Normal School in El Rito, New Mexico, and graduated in 1954. He worked part-time at the school to help offset the cost of tuition. He then enrolled at Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado.

After high school graduation, he moved to La Sal, Utah to begin working for Redd Ranches. It was during his nine years at the Ranch that he met his future wife, Rosila (Rose) Jaramillo who herself had just relocated from Canjilon, New Mexico with family in 1954. Mike and Rose were married on August 20, 1956, a loving relationship that lasted over 68 years.

Mike started his mining career in 1963 with Homestake Uranium Mine in La Sal, Utah. After three years, he began working for Texas Gulf Potash in Moab, Utah. In 1970, he was transferred to Green River, Wyoming, to support the new Trona mine. The remainder of his career was completed in the Green River Basin mining trona, retiring in 1995 after 29 years with Texas Gulf as the Mine Area Supervisor.

Mike was active in the community, serving as the President of TG Federal Credit Union, coaching youth sports, and being an Eagles member for over 50 years. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, boating at the Gorge, gambling (with trips to Wendover, Vegas, and Mesquite), and attending his grandkids’ activities. He was also an avid Wyoming Cowboy fan.

After retiring, he took up golf as a Rolling Green Country Club equity member. Winters were spent in Las Vegas, Nevada for several years and later in Mesquite, Nevada.

Mike was a man of faith. He helped build the Catholic Mission Church in La Sal, Utah, was a member of the Building Committee for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church built in Green River in 1976, and was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, serving as the Grand Knight for a time. Mike and Rose were Godparents to 26 candidates. After retirement, he regularly attended daily mass and moved to TV mass as his health declined.

Mike is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rose Lovato; two sisters, Mary Madrid and Priscilla Lopez; his children, Melvin (Leanna), David (Susan), Paula (Jesus), Paul, and John (Billie Jo); eleven grandchildren: Tyler, Carmen, Drew, Amanda, Kara, Terrance, Melissa, Trae, Amber, April, Paul Joe (PJ); and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Victor, Alfred, and Robert, one sister, Olympia, and three brothers-in-law, Jesse Lopez, Cruz Madrid, and Tomas Garcia.

A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church.

Condolences may be left at www,vasefuneralhomes.com