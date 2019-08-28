Melinda A. Thompson Mitchell (January 7, 1966 – August 11, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Melinda A Thompson Mitchell passed away August 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah, from her battle with cancer.

She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, born January 7, 1966 in Marion, Indiana. She attended high school in Rock Springs.

She is survived be her husband Shawn Mitchell of Granger, Wyoming, whom she married on September 5, 2015; one son Damian Scott of Rock Springs; her mother Rachel and stepfather Tony Espino; her father Larry Thompson of Hampton, Tennessee; sisters Michelle Thompson (Mark Crouch), Rosanna Moreno (Carlos Moreno), and Crystal Espino all of Rock Springs; aunts Rosalie Garza of Indiana, Rosemary Maldonado of Rock Springs, and Virginia Underwood of Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Balbina and Pedro Corral, Gloria Lucas and William H. Thompson; uncle Danny Corral; two cousins, and one nephew.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and many close friends who will all miss her dearly. She would spend her spare time searching for old bottles and arrowheads. She had a great passion for the outdoors and nature.

A Celebration of Life will take place September 7, 2019 at 4 pm at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY.