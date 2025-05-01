Melissa Ann Amadio (January 4, 1984 – February 26, 2025)

Melissa Ann Amadio, 41, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on February 26, 2025 in Rock Springs. She was a 30-year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Portland, Oregon and California.

She was born on January 4, 1984, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Edward Kopfman and Karin Leonetti Kopfman.

Melissa attended schools in Green River and graduated from Green River High School in 2002. She furthered her education at Western Wyoming Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in business. Her professional journey led her to a fulfilling 10-year career as the warehouse manager at Industrial Supplies, where her dedication and leadership left a lasting impression on colleagues and friends alike.

Melissa was a spirited individual who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved spending her time boating, knee boarding, and enjoying the tranquility of the lake. Her love for music was evident through her passion for attending concerts, and her happiest moments were those spent in the company of her friends and her cherished family.

Survivors include her mother, Karin Yoak and her husband Robert, of Rock Springs; two brothers, Edward Kopfman and his wife Kara of Green River, and Matthew Yoak of Rock Springs; two sisters, Nicole Kopfman of San Diego, California and Jadree Yoak of Rock Springs; paternal grandmother, Sydell Kopfman of Green River; step-grandparents, Robert Yoak and his wife Nancy of Parkersburg, West Virginia; two uncles, Rick Yoak and his wife Shelley of Green River, and Thomas Leonetti and Tammy Newman of Lander; one great-aunt, Ruth Mero of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two cousins, Megan Ellison and her husband Isaac of Rock Springs, and Madison Yoak of Green River; and two nieces, Makenna Kopfman and Brylee Yoak.

She was preceded in death by her loving father, Edward Kopfman; her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Loretta Leonetti; her paternal grandfather, Edward Kopfman; and her uncle, Ernest Leonetti.

In this time of profound loss, the family extends its gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Melissa Ann Amadio’s vibrant spirit and kind heart touched many lives, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love and warmth will live on in the hearts of those she left behind.