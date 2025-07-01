Melodie Ann Swanson (March 23, 1963 – June 10, 2025)

We mournfully announce the passing of Melodie Ann Swanson, a cherished matriarch and devoted friend, who passed Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at her home. She was a resident of Green River and former resident of Murray, Utah.

She was born March 23, 1963, in Murray, Utah; the daughter of Robert Edward Morison and Mary Maxine Reynolds Morison. Melodie’s life journey brought her to the welcoming community of Green River, which she proudly called home.

Her educational path took her through the local schools in Green River, where she graduated in 1981 from Green River High School. She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth, leaving a legacy of love and togetherness.

She married the love of her life Keith Edward Swanson on January 12, 1983.

A nurturing homemaker, Melodie dedicated her life to the loving care of her family. Her greatest joy came from spending cherished moments with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, instilling in them values of love and unity.

Survivors include two sons, Brandan Michael Phillips and his wife Laci of Green River, and Patrick Shawn Morison and his wife Stephnie of Green River; two brothers, Michael Morison and wife Tracie of Green River, and Mark Morison and Shanna of Green River; two sisters, Malinda Wadsworth and her husband Doug of Green River, and Paula Jones and husband Robert of Robertson; six grandchildren, Keenan Wilson, Donivan Morison, Kaijle, Kolten, Klay, Kinnea; nine great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Kasen, Peyton, Keith, Maggie, Phoenix, Brylee, Adelynn, River; and her treasured pet Kimber.

Melodie was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Edward Swanson; parents, Robert Kenneth Morison and Mary Maxine Morison; and two cherished brothers, Robert E. Morison and Clinton J. Morison; and all of her beloved dogs.

As we reflect on Melodie’s life, we find comfort knowing she is reunited with those she dearly loved in eternal peace. Her family’s gratitude extends to the many friends and relatives who graced her life with joy and companionship.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River.

The family invites you to leave condolences and share memories at vasefuneralhomes.com where Melodie’s bright spirit and loving memories continue to be celebrated.

Melodie will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Her gentle spirit and profound love for her family and community will forever remain in our hearts.