Melva “Jean” Behunin (January 26, 1953 – August 10, 2024)

Melva “Jean” Behunin, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. She was a long time resident of Green River, Wyoming and former resident of McKinnon, Wyoming,.

She was born Jan. 26, 1953 in Rock Springs Wyoming; the daughter of George Melvin Behunin and Betty Eileen Brown.

Jean attended schools in McKinnon, Wyoming and Manilla, Utah.

She married Kenneth Richard Price August of 1973 in Green River, Wyoming they had two children from this union and later divorced. He preceded her in death in 2022.

She worked at Home Health and Castle Rock Convalescent Center as a Certified Nurses Assistant. Jean later worked as a secretary for a local attorney.

Jean enjoyed hunting; fishing; rock hunting; spending time with family and friends and her pets.

She was a born again Christian who loved God with all of her heart. She is now resting peacefully with him. “My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken.” Psalms 62: 1-2

Survivors include one son, Donavan Price of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Joey Price of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Jackie Simmons of Green River, Wyoming; one grandson, Jesse Groves, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mel Behunin; mother, Betty Deck; step-father, Duane Deck; three sisters, Linda Behunin her identical twin who died in infancy; Rose Behunin; Ann Gunyan; two nephews, Troy Morgan and Justin Simmons.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 in Riverview Cemetery.

Please dress casual.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.