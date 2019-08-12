Memorial Bench for Late Green River Teen to be Presented to Community

GREEN RIVER– A memorial bench for late Green River teenager, Brett McKeehan, is being placed at Expedition Island and will be presented to the community Friday, August 23, at 5 pm.

In June, Brett’s dad, Steve McKeehan, and some loved ones approached the Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees about having something done in memory of Brett. As a result, members of the community stepped forward to help get something done to celebrate Brett’s life and remember him by.

Through some anonymous donors, a plan was put into motion to dedicate a bench to Brett. Steve, along with an anonymous donor, met with the City of Green River Parks and Rec Department to get a bench placed somewhere in the community. Green River Parks and Rec Director, Brad Raney, granted them permission to put it at Expedition Island.

In addition to the anonymous donors who have chipped in to help get the bench placed, Sunroc donated the concrete, which is being poured Tuesday. Murdoch’s donated the bench.

Brett’s parents would like to invite the community to join them at the presentation of Brett’s bench on Friday, August 23, at 5 pm.