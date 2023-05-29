Memorial Day Ceremonies Honor, Remember Those Who Served

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Residents attended the Memorial Day ceremonies hosted at various locations in Sweetwater County this morning. It was a way for residents to pay their respects, honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

Rock Springs

Bright and early this morning, members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs conducted four ceremonies at the American Legion, Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Veterans Park, and Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Prior to the ceremonies, legion members and volunteers made sure to place an American flag by each gravesite of fallen soldiers.

During the ceremony, stories of fallen soldiers were read to remind residents of the sacrifices made to keep America free. A portion of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was read along with a letter from U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The ceremony ended after a small canon was shot and Taps was played.

For all of the photos for today’s ceremony, see our Facebook page.

Green River

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2321 conducted a Memorial Day Ceremony at Riverview Cemetery at 10 a.m. Several veterans, families, and other residents were in attendance to remember and honor both fallen soldiers and the living.

American flags were placed on veteran gravesites as commanders and other veterans gave speeches about the origins of Memorial Day, and why we recognize this holiday. Barry Tippy, who served in the military, gave a speech about the importance of honoring the veterans who sacrifice for the country.

The Honor Guard firing their rifles during the Memorial Day Ceremony in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

The Honor Guard fired their rifles in salute, which was followed by the playing of Taps to close the ceremony.

To view all the photos of the ceremony, see our Facebook page.