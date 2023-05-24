Memorial Day Ceremonies to Take Place Monday in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s a time to honor, mourn, and remember the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Memorial Day is a day when United States citizens can remember the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the country.

Local American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations and volunteers have planned ceremonies for residents to participate in. They also make sure soldiers’ gravesites have an American flag placed by them to honor them.

On Monday, May 29, residents are encouraged to attend one of these ceremonies to honor and mourn those who have served and to remember freedom comes with a price.

Rock Springs

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be placing American flags on military personnel gravesites at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. They are encouraging anyone who wants to collect flags and put them on soldiers’ gravesites at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens north of Rock Springs to do so. Volunteers are welcome to help with placing flags.

Four ceremonies are scheduled to take place in Rock Springs on Memorial Day.

The first ceremony will start at 8 a.m. in front of the flag at the American Legion, 551 Broadway Street.

The second ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St.

The third will take place around 9 a.m. at Veterans Park, 100 N Side Belt Loop.

The fourth and final ceremony will occur sometime between 9:30-10 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 250 Yellowstone Rd.

A small cannon will be shot at each ceremony so be prepared for a loud noise and some smoke. All ceremony times are tentative as the same group will be going from location to location to conduct the memorials.

On Tuesday, at 9 a.m. the American Legion will be retrieving the flags. Volunteers are always welcome to help, however please make sure to only retrieve the flags with a small spot of blue paint on the flag’s shaft since those are the ones that belong to the American Legion.

Green River

Members of the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and VFW Post 2321 will place flags on military gravesites at Riverview Cemetery on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. and volunteers are welcome to help.

A memorial ceremony will take place at Riverview Cemetery Monday at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes before the event begins. The flags will then be retrieved on Tuesday.

Farson

Farson-Eden will also be having a memorial service at 10 a.m., Monday, at the Eden Farson Cemetery, 4009 US Hwy 191 North.

If you have a Memorial Day ceremony you would like included on this list, let us know by sending the information to news@sweetwaternow.com.