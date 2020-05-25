Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Those Who Gave the Ultimate Sacrifice

ROCK SPRINGS — It was a beautiful, sunny, Memorial Day morning as many residents gathered to honor military personnel who died while serving the United States.

On Monday, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 of Rock Springs members hosted three brief ceremonies: one at their post, a second at the Rock Springs Cemetery, and a third at Veterans Park.

It was their way of making sure all of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice: their lives, are remembered on Memorial Day.

During the Rock Springs Cemetery ceremony, the American Legion member Ken Barden played taps on the bugle, while the flag was moved the half-staff.

American Legion Post Commander for Post 24, Joe Tallon, read Governor Mark Gordon’s Memorial Day proclamation.

American Legion Post Commander for Post 24, Joe Tallon reads a proclamation.

American Legion Adjutant Leonard Merrell.

American Legion member Timmy Hemphill salutes the flag.

This is just one of the many graves at the Rock Springs Cemetery honored with a flag on Memorial Day. Photos by Stephanie Thompson

American Legion Adjutant, Leonard Merrell, read a list of names of military personnel who were placed in unmarked graves and have recently been identified through the efforts of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The names that were read were at the ceremony were:

Civil War: Pinkney Columbus Bridges, Dennis Jenkins

Indian Wars: Adolph Theodor Swanman, James Henry Long

Camp Pilot Butte: James Henry Long, William McDonough

Spanish-American War: Walter Luther Ayers Sr., George Alfred Davis, Sherman H. Daniels, Olie Finley, Prentice George Landenberger, Lorenzo Martinez, James Brown Willison

World War I: Arthur Robert Bangs, Charles Henry Bridges, Bert Barrass Chilton, Dr. Augustus Davis, George Henry Goff, Harold Joseph Hawkins, Bosko Karlogen, Danie Byrd Love, Eraklis Malakis, William Kenneth Mc Clellan, Florian Frank Pintar, Jesse Ernest Richardson, Arthur Tod Roberts, Richard Gordon Roe, Frank R. Salet, John Ivan Skorup, Andrew Stanton, Frederick Thomas Walters, William Peter Wuyovich

Post World War I: Walter Luther Ayers Jr., John L. Benedicic, Zenon S. Espindola

World War II: John Frederick Atwood, James Caraway Beasley, Bernard Nels Erickson, Robert Allen Gamblin, James Lafayette Glass, Robert Julius, William Theodore Kahus, Emil Miltnovich, Walter James Myers, Wiley Ecton Pendleton Jr., Louis Pastor, Orville Lee Porter, LeVoyd Robertson, Swen Frederick Swanson, Barney Sweeney Jr., Edward Underwood.

Korean War: Paul Raymond Behun, Louis Carroll Bush, Murphy Jess Willard Copeland, John Andrew Edwards, Arron Irvin, Cornell Knox, Billy Eugene Tyler, James William Wilson

