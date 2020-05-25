Memorial Day Ceremony Remembers Those Who Gave Their Lives for Their Country

GREEN RIVER — In honor of Memorial Day 2020, the Combined Veterans Honor Guard hosted a ceremony at the Riverview Cemetery to memorialize and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Combined Veterans Honor Guard are members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League who provide honors for veteran funerals.

Flags were placed on veterans plots at the Riverview Cemetery on Sunday and they will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

Several members of the community were present at the ceremony to pay their respects and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of the Combined Veterans Honor Guard read out names of fallen military personnel who died serving their country.







The rifle squad honored the men and women who sacrificed their lives, and Taps played throughout the veteran plots.







They also presented flowers to honor the veterans who gave their lives serving the country.

The Combined Veterans Honor Guard finished the ceremony by recognizing other types of heroes, such as in the medical field, with a prayer.