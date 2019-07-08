Memorial Gathering for Donald Patrick Chollak Set for July 13

ROCK SPRINGS– Donald Patrick “Donnie” Chollak joined the rest of his family in Heaven on Friday, February 22, 2019. Donnie was another member of Old Rock Springs that has left us, representing a time and a place that no longer exists, but he kept the values of his early life alive in our town through his generosity and kindness.

Donnie was a man with a big heart. He was always eager to help a friend or neighbor. He was the unofficial guardian angel of the 7th Street neighborhood where he lived. He looked out for those whose age or health prevented them from doing everything they could for themselves. He often went out of his way for others, including driving friends to medical appointments in Salt Lake City.

He was a great help to his family as well. For many years, he served as a wing man for his older brother Matt Chollak. Some of these missions might have seemed a little odd or even silly, but Donnie did many things without ever complaining. If you needed Donnie, he was there. He was also known to befriend many who didn’t have a lot of friends.

Donnie was a well-known face around Rock Springs. He had many friends. He was recognizable as the “Tree Watering Guy” for the City of Rock Springs. He enjoyed meeting friends around town. Donnie always had invitations to holiday dinners from various friends. He could be seen at community events such as International Day and activities in which his nieces participated in.

Donnie was very much a man from a different time. He will be mourned and missed by many. A memorial celebration will take place Saturday, July 13, at 5 pm at Arthur Park in Rock Springs.

Donnie was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada on March 22, 1947. He moved with his family to Rock Springs in 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Chollak Sr. and Helen Chollak, siblings Joseph Chollak Jr. of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Mary Lewis of California; Matthew E. Chollack of Rock Springs; and nephew Matthew A. Chollak of Rock Springs.

He is survived by nieces Dana Zeller and Laurel Lewis of California; niece Carla Hill of Boise, Idaho; and nephew Mark Chollak of Rock Springs. He is also survived by great nieces Tiffany Schultz, Ashley Hill, and Christy Hill of Meridian, Idaho; Katie Chollak and Elizabeth Chollak of Rock Springs, and great nephews George and Thomas Chollak of Rock Springs.