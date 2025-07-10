Memorial Hospital Board Elects Officers

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board Trustee Nena James takes the oath of office, administered by Board Legal Counsel Geoff Phillips. MHSC Photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday elected a new slate of officers for fiscal year 2025-2026.

Officers include President Kandi Pendleton, Vice President Marty Kelsey, Treasurer Craig Rood and Secretary Nena James.

James was reappointed to the hospital board by the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on June 19. Commissioners also unanimously appointed Neil Malicoat to fill the seat left vacant by former Board President Barbara Sowada.

“It has been my pleasure to be part of this organization,” Sowada said during the June board meeting. “It’s a great hospital. The community is really, really lucky to have it.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, James took the oath of office, which was administered by Board Legal Counsel Geoff Phillips. Malicoat is scheduled to take the oath of office during the Aug. 6 board meeting.